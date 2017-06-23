Xosha Roquemore & Lakeith Stanfield Just Welcomed Their First Child!

Here's a reason to celebrate: Xosha Roquemore & Lakeith Stanfield have welcomed their first child. The Mindy Project star announced her pregnancy back in March in a series of photos on Instagram, and now her Atlanta and Get Out love has been hinting on Instagram that their little bundle of joy has finally arrived.
"Been in a complete dream world past 24 hours," the actor tweeted on June 12, later followed by "New chapter."
Then, on the 13th, he wrote, "Women are so much closer to nature."
Then, on the 17th, he added, "Team no sleep ayyyeee," which is pretty common for a new parents.
Plus, there's that photo Roquemore posted and then quickly deleted. According to People, the 32-year-old posted a picture to Twitter of herself nursing a newborn. "Mom," it was apparently captioned.
The photo is no more, but a recent Instagram shows a little baby head next to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.
"Chimimandz always coming thru w the gems and truths," she captioned the snap.
This is certainly the start of a new phase of life for Roquemore, since The Mindy Project is slated to have its sixth and final season this fall.
"We're really excited about this last season," creator Mindy Kaling told Entertainment Weekly. "I think the timing is exactly right."
She also told us what we could expect from the final episodes.
"What's weird is, Mindy is married at the end of the season 5 finale, but she has never been married in the series, so that's incredibly fun for a character who's been obsessed with [marriage] and has come close many times, and seeing her disavow it for a while after her disastrous breakup with who she thought was her soulmate," she continued. "And now she's married! The final season is the final time — it's the best time — to confront what that reality is for her. And really, we've put her through the ringer. It's hard. I'm a romantic at heart. I believe that marriage is like, a sacred relationship, and I really like it, but I'm also single myself, so I see every side of it. It's going to be really fun to explore."
In the meantime, Roquemore will be starting a new story of her own. Congrats!
