Xosha Roquemore & Lakeith Stanfield Just Welcomed Their First Child!

"What's weird is, Mindy is married at the end of the season 5 finale, but she has never been married in the series, so that's incredibly fun for a character who's been obsessed with [marriage] and has come close many times, and seeing her disavow it for a while after her disastrous breakup with who she thought was her soulmate," she continued. "And now she's married! The final season is the final time — it's the best time — to confront what that reality is for her. And really, we've put her through the ringer. It's hard. I'm a romantic at heart. I believe that marriage is like, a sacred relationship, and I really like it, but I'm also single myself, so I see every side of it. It's going to be really fun to explore."