Diddy Can't Tell The Difference Between Kendall & Kylie Jenner & We're LOLing

Sean Combs, a.k.a. Diddy, is having a pretty good year. He's been deemed the number one richest rapper by Forbes, and is living it up his lavish and lucrative lifestyle. According to the magazine, he is worth $820 million. And when you're the richest rapper in America, then you get away with things, like being friends with the two Jenner sisters and having no idea which one is which. When you're Diddy, you get do that.
Confused? Here's what happened. Diddy invited over a selective group of rappers, reality stars, and friends to watch a screening of his new documentary, Can't Stop Won't Stop, which drops on Apple on June 25. At the gathering, he posed for a picture with a young white woman from Calabasas who starred in a reality television series called Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also models, takes selfies, has a clothing line, and has been accused of having fake lips.
Just knowing this information: do you think that Diddy took a picture with Kendall or Kylie?
It's Kendall! But Mister Combs did not know this. He originally tagged Kylie in the above photo before being called out for misidentifying the two sisters. It appears the Kylie was not even at the event. LOL. Naturally, Twitter laughed the hardest.
Lmao Diddy did just called Kendall; "Kylie", and his apology kills me ? pic.twitter.com/TI0cF740gH— c (@chuuzus) June 22, 2017
Jokes aside, he probably just tagged the wrong sister knowing full and well who he was standing next to. But then again... he did famously cut them out of his photograph after the Met Gala.
The sly crop job was deemed a "#DiddyCrop" by the Internet. So what shall we call this Kylie-Kendall Konfusion? What about... "#DiddyWho." But at the end of the day, Diddy's mistake was not that big considering the two do look like LITERAL twins in Kendall's latest Instagram.
The whole scenario makes us thing of another iconic Jenner mix-up.
Isn't social media fun?
