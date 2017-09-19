Update (September 19, 2017): To sweeten your Tuesday, Anthropologie is currently offering 25% off all of its sale items.
This story was originally published on June 22, 2017, at 3 p.m.
An Anthropologie home sale is like spotting a unicorn during a total solar eclipse. That is to say, rare, magical, and not to be missed. And since we make it no secret that we basically want to live in an Anthro catalog, we booked it to the retailer's website as soon as we found out the news through Apartment Therapy.
Shopping in the Anthropologie home section is an experience that stimulates senses you didn't even know you had: You feel as though you're tipsy on rosé candles while simultaneously deciding that a textured duvet is the best idea you've ever had. But it's not a cheap experience by any means.
So a huge, up-to-50%-off sale on furniture, dinnerware, lighting, decor, and more? Say no more. Hurry, though: We're not sure when the sale will be over, but it's not likely to last more than a few days.
