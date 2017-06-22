Dancing with the Stars fans who couldn't get enough of Heather Morris' slick moves have reason to celebrate. While the Glee alumnae didn't make it to the show's finals, Entertainment Tonight reports that she'll be filling in for season 24 winner Rashad Jennings on the show's Hot Summer Nights Tour while the football pro takes a month off to hone his moves on the field.
"Rashad has been loving the tour so far and will be focusing on football for the month of July," a representative for Jennings explained to ET. "He plans to rejoin the tour on August 1."
"Get ready! I'm back! Can't wait to join the #DWTStour July 9th-30th. Get your tickets now," Morris posted to Instagram alongside a very flashy photo of her alongside the tour's current roster.
While Morris' partner on the show, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, isn't hitting the dancefloor with her, she'll be in good hands. Viewers will remember that Chmerkovskiy hit a bit of a hurdle during Morris' season (he was injured for several weeks of the competition) and fellow pro Alan Bersten stepped into his role. Bersten will be on tour, so Morris will have some experience with one of the male pros onstage.
Back in May, Morris told ET that she'd love to join the tour, because she loved the experience of dancing so much. She also mentioned that she'd only actually had a few weeks with her intended professional coach, so her time on the show wasn't exactly what she had expected.
"I would personally love to [do the tour]," she told ET during a Facebook Live event. I'm not against it, and I would really love to just dance on the stage one more time because [Maksim Chmerkovskiy and I] only had two shows where we got to actually dance together, which was really disappointing."
Morris has an entire month to log some more miles in her dancing shoes. And since she has such a polished résumé with DWTS and her time backing up Queen Bey herself, why not call up whoever's in charge of Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella set and get back under the spotlight?
