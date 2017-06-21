If you didn't notice the sexual tension between Hilary Duff and Christy Carlson Romano's Cadet Kelly characters, then you simply weren't paying close enough attention to this Disney Channel Original Movie. The film stars Duff as the titular "Cadet Kelly," a free-spirit forced to attend military school, and Romano as Cadet Captain Jennifer, who was basically born for a career in the armed services. The two women couldn't have been any more different, but some fans thought that the pair's constant butting of heads had to do with more than just not seeing eye to eye. Were these two low-key crushing on one another?
Just like fans were convinced that they were seeing sexual tension between step-siblings Derek (Michael Seater) and Casey (Ashley Leggat) on Disney Channel sitcom Life With Derek, plenty of viewers thought that Cadet Kelly was playing up the potential romance between these two military students. I mean, think about it: Jennifer and Kelly were basically obsessed with one another. They played pranks on each other, competed for the most boring guy on the planet, and eventually come together to perform synchronized rifle dancing. (Or something.)
So what does Romano have to say about the fan theory that these two had the hots for one another? The Even Stevens actress revealed to MTV News that she's totally okay with that interpretation.
"What I make of that is that this is art. Even if it’s a Disney Channel film, it’s still a piece of art. And the reason why my films and TV shows have done well over time is because they have substantial value that obviously rings true with the fans and fans of all ages," she told the outlet. "I feel very blessed to have played Jennifer Stone because I do think that if she could have influence over people going through all sorts of different things, then that’s very flattering to me."
Okay, so Romano isn't exactly parading around in a "Kelly Hearts Jennifer" tee shirt — at least, that we know of — but she is cool with fans shipping the pairing if that's their interpretation of the DCOM. As for me, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a sequel that solidifies the pairing once and for all. Hey, a girl can dream, right?
