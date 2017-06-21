Khloé didn't just say that Kris taught her how to cook, the mother of six actually used to make Khloé cook for her two younger sisters Kendall and Kylie. According to the post, that's what helped her develop her skills and confidence. She wrote, "I believe learning to be confident in the kitchen at a young age is such an important gift you can give your children. Cooking is all about confidence!" In the post, Khloé said she is thankful to her mom for giving her that gift and wrote that because of Kris, she now has "a great love of cooking and making people happy with food." So, maybe Kris is the reason all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies aren't living out our above personal chef fantasy.