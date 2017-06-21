If we were born Kardashians, we’d have a personal chef cook us decedent meals several times a day, and we'd probably eat them while lounging in our super-plush beds among our dozens of miniature grey hounds. That’s why it's rather surprising that most members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan actually have their own cooking skills. They range areas of expertise, but they all seem to have some cooking chops. For instance, Kendall shares ultra-simple recipes on her blog, while Kylie likes to get in front of the camera to show off her skills. Kourtney always has a new gluten-free, dairy-free dish she’s loving, and Kim has recently taken on Soul Food. And, we’re sure we don’t have to remind you that Kris Jenner even has her own cookbook. But, what about Khloé? Turns out, she too loves to cook in her obsessively organized kitchen, and she recently explained how she got her skills.
For her series Tweet-and-Tell, Khloé asks fans to tweet her with questions, and then she answers them on her website. For the most recent edition of Tweet-and-Tell, Kardashian chose a question from a Twitter user named @njkardashian. The user asked, “Who taught you how to cook your mom or grandma? Or was it just yourself that loved being in the kitchen?” Khloé responded that all her confidence in the kitchen is thanks to her mom, Kris.
Khloé didn't just say that Kris taught her how to cook, the mother of six actually used to make Khloé cook for her two younger sisters Kendall and Kylie. According to the post, that's what helped her develop her skills and confidence. She wrote, "I believe learning to be confident in the kitchen at a young age is such an important gift you can give your children. Cooking is all about confidence!" In the post, Khloé said she is thankful to her mom for giving her that gift and wrote that because of Kris, she now has "a great love of cooking and making people happy with food." So, maybe Kris is the reason all the Kardashian-Jenner ladies aren't living out our above personal chef fantasy.
Advertisement