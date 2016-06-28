This weekend, Kim Kardashian cooked a “soul food” meal for her daughter and the original family chef, youngest sister Kylie. The menu included classic southern fixins like cornbread, collard greens, and fried chicken, and Kim documented the prep on her Snapchat account with #SoulFoolSunday. Kylie raved about the meal on social media, but not everyone was convinced, so Kim went to an expert for a second opinion.
The reality TV princess recruited friends Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend as taste testers. The couple tried Kim's "soul food" and had nothing but rave reviews. Kim boldly recorded their reactions to the food on Snapchat, and Chrissy said the food was even better than her own, which is pretty hard to believe seeing as Teigen is a cookbook author. You'd think maybe they just exaggerated how tasty it was to spare Kim's feelings since they were being filmed, but Chrissy even went on Twitter to compliment Kim's cooking to the wider internet world.
We just tried @kimkardashian's soul food and john described it as the kind you'd have after church on Sunday's. A PLUS, KIMBERLY— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 27, 2016
Awwwwww I'm honored the best chef liked my cooking yay!!! https://t.co/qPKyOAh6XI— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2016
It might be shocking that such good cooking could come from a person who claims to have not been to the grocery store in four year. But I guess just because someone else buys your ingredients doesn’t mean you can't whip them up into something great.
