I Tried The Pasta Recipe Kendall Jenner Said She Makes Better Than Anyone Else

It began as all good pastas begin, with noodles and other ingredients: fettuccine, frozen peas, onions, garlic, Parmesan, lemon juice, and a little salt and pepper. Simple. Or so I thought, until I made the rookie mistake of picking up linguine instead of fettuccine (like the deficient recipe-following chump that I am). Note: linguine is just a thinner fettuccine — so really, no harm no foul. Differing noodle widths put aside, I forged on. I boiled water and sautéd chopped onions, garlic, and peas. Then I grated cheese and finally juiced some lemon. When the noods were just al dente, I drained them and reserved a bit of the cooking water as directed by KJ — I then added both of those ingredients to my sauté pan and tossed in the cheese and lemon juice. Up until this moment, it had been a painless and relatively quick pasta-process. And then I attempted, in vain, to evenly toss/coat the noodles with the pea-parm-onion-garlic mixture. Linguine (as I imagine fettuccine to also be) are slippery little suckers (I would have opted for shells or a more textured noodle option) — and because this pasta lacked the glue of a thicker, creamier sauce to hold the peas in place, they went fucking everywhere.