I Tried The Pasta Recipe Kendall Jenner Said She Makes Better Than Anyone Else

When I think of Kendall Jenner, cooking is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind. The reality TV star turned mega model slash major fashion it-girl makes celebrity headlines for simply leaving her home. We know her sister Kylie likes to cook and that Kendall likes to eat out, but based on her go-to grocery shopping list , we wouldn't have guessed that she also likes to throw down in the kitchen. That's why it took me, and the rest of team food, by surprise when Jenner recently came out swinging with her go-to, all-time favourite, pasta recipe. And not only that, but she also asserted that no one can make the dish quite like she can (and also that she could eat it for every meal). Now, I consider myself a pasta girl; I grew up on the stuff — as Bane from The Dark Knight Rises would say, "I was born in it, moulded by it." And so I took KJ's words very, very seriously. I also took her assertion of eating this dish for every meal to be a direct challenge, because I myself could eat pasta for every meal (and may or may not have done so at one point in time). But enough about me, and more about bringing this recipe to life in my own kitchen.