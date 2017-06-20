When you're Kim Kardashian, it can be hard to live a low-key life, but the 36-year-old mother of two has been trying to do just that after she was shockingly robbed at gunpoint at a hotel in Paris last summer. While it's hard to picture the reality show star walking down the streets of Los Angeles unnoticed, Kardashian told the women of The View that she and Kanye were able to walk through Japan without anyone realizing who they were.
The Kardashian surprised Kanye with the trip to Tokyo in honor of his 40th birthday, since it was something the couple had always wanted to do together.
"I surprised him with a trip to Japan, a place that he loves to go to get away and get inspiration," she said on the show on Tuesday. "It was great for me because I’ve never been and we had always talked about how we really wanted to go together."
But it was also great because it was one of the only times the couple was able to walk around completely unnoticed.
"We would put on hoodies," she explained. "We took the train. No one bothered us. It was great."
All in all, it was a really rare experience, and a perfect treat to celebrate Kanye's latest milestone.
"It's great to get away when there's no noise and it's just us and that trip was just really special," she concluded.
A quiet life is seeming more and more appealing to Kardashian after the incident in Paris.
"Yeah, I mean, I know this sounds crazy, but I know [the robbery] was meant to happen to me," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Ellen DeGeneres back in April. "I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. Like, I’m such a different person. I just don't want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."
Sounds like this was a happy birthday all around.
