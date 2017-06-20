The little girl was pretty shaken up by seeing her mother in that state, of course. "She was traumatized, I think she probably still is a bit," said Trista, who has undergone a battery of tests without conclusive results as to the cause of the seizure. "She knows that something is wrong." Things are different now for Trista, too — in good ways and bad. Without knowing what caused the episode, her doctors have advised her not to drive until they determine what happened. "It's changing my life, still is, to this day," the 44-year-old explained. "I have to have a new perspective in order to keep me and my family and everyone around me safe." She explained, "I mean I got up this morning and I thought, 'I need to go to the grocery store.' And then I'm like, 'Oh I can't drive.' Because God forbid, I have another seizure or event in the car. And I could kill someone. I could kill myself. I could kill my kids."