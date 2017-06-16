The True Behind-The-Scenes Story Of How Kim & Kanye First Met

When Kardashian's tape was released — leaked — in March of 2007, West watched it immediately, according to Daniel Kellison, a collaborator of West's at the time. The rapper was transfixed by it and would even watch it in the studio. "When I first met Kanye, he was recording that song 'Flashing Lights'—I walked into the studio and he was behind the control board, and this woman was singing one of the sections of the song," Kellison tells the site. "She goes, 'How about that take?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, I missed it. Can you do it again?' He was watching the Kim Kardashian tape on his computer; it had come out that day, and that's why he was distracted."