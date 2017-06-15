Story from Music

Jay Z Went On The Best Twitter Rant After Being Inducted Into The Songwriter's Hall Of Fame

Morgan Baila
Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images.
With 13 tweets, Jay Z just thanked an entire crew of legendary, influential, talented, and iconic (in every sense of the word) rappers, singers, songwriters, and performers. Jay isn't known for being the most active person on social media, but last night was a memorable one for the rapper as he was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. He minced no words in sharing his excitement and gratitude for all the other record- and mold-breaking musicians before and after him. Among those he thanked are: Nas, Chance the Rapper, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, Future, Mos, Drake, Meek Mills, Ice Cube, and many, many more.
Advertisement
Jay Z's music streaming service, Tidal, also posted an ode to their man of the moment. The tribute included essays from a few of the big names above, one of them being Chance the Rapper. The young rapper also shared his excitement about being included on Jay Z's mega thank you roundup by joking that he was going to screenshot the tweet and frame it. (I'm also pretty sure he is not joking.)
"To finally have somebody in this culture, this part of the game, this side recognized is long overdue. But I'm glad as hell. Jay Z started this shit," says Chance the Rapper in his essay on Tidal. "It's just crazy to have it be...It makes sense that it would be him. Just being somebody that's always been so vocal about publishing and owning your masters and making the kind of music that people want to sample. He was saying that 20 years ago."
See everyone that Jay Z thanked in the super long, but wonderful, Twitter rant below. Oh, and hi Mac Miller.
Now if only we knew if he was also celebrating the birth of his twins with Beyoncé. Sigh.
Read these stories next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series