Tidal Pays Homage To Jay Z In Celebration Of His Induction Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

There are lots of exciting things happening in the Carter-Knowles family this week and we're not talking about the twins: Tonight, Jay Z will make history by becoming the first rapper ever to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Tidal has created a star-studded tribute in honor of this momentous occasion.
The tribute includes essays and videos from the likes of Chance the Rapper, Chuck D, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, and Bono. The induction ceremony itself takes place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, but it's unclear whether or not Jay will be in attendance. (Because, you know, something even more exciting might be happening at home.)
Regardless of whether or not Jay can make it to the ceremony, the long overdue honor is meaningful for rappers everywhere, especially those who have been inspired by his work.
"To finally have somebody in this culture, this part of the game, this side recognized is long overdue. But I'm glad as hell. Jay Z started this shit," says Chance the Rapper. "It's just crazy to have it be...It makes sense that it would be him. Just being somebody that's always been so vocal about publishing and owning your masters and making the kind of music that people want to sample. He was saying that 20 years ago."
Minaj credited Jay with paving the way for rappers: "Thank you for giving us the blueprint," she wrote in an essay.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of taking the step to understand that hip hop is a big part, a huge part of our culture. Truly," says Quincy Jones. "I think it's just monumental that a brother's gonna get this."
As Jay Z's peers celebrate him, fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting news about his next album. Damian Marley recently told Billboard that he and Jay have been working on some new material together, and he just signed a major tour deal.
There's never a dull moment in the Carter-Knowles household.
