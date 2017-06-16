The Internet Is Having A Ball With The #NickiMinajChallenge

Nicki Minaj, who appears to be taking a break from trying to incite a feud between Ellen and Oprah, set the internet ablaze after she posted a video of herself boarding a flight from London to Prague.
Dressed in hot pink and wearing knee-high boots, the rapper faced the camera, told her 81.3 million Instagram followers "this is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague," and then performed a runway strut so fierce it put supermodels to shame.
Watch the video below:
Not long after her call for "attention," Minaj, who also recently donated water to a village in India, published a fan's reenactment with the caption: "Oh no baby what is you doing, too soon."
Advertisement
The above post has received over 1.5 million views in the day it's been up and has inspired over 6,000 others to take what people have called the #NickiMinajChallenge.
Here are just some of the hilarious attempts:
Um, Zoë Kravitz, is that you?
"And I'm actually in Prague."
Just another day spent trying to find love.
A loop of this video will probably replace Vitamin C's "Graduation."
Okay, that one might be the cutest yet.
This brave soul ventured into the pouring rain for the challenge. Now, that's some dedication.
During a week filled with tragedies, it's refreshing to see people come together for a little fun online.
Stay bad.
Advertisement