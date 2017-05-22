Nicki Minaj Helped Bring Fresh Water To A Village In India

Here's a heartwarming little pick-me-up to brighten your Monday. Nicki Minaj has been giving money to a small village in India for the last couple of years, a little-known fact she shared with followers this weekend. The 34-year-old, who lit up the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, shared a couple of sweet Instagram posts showing the progress the unnamed village has made.
The video shows an Indian man expressing his gratitude for the water well and pump recently installed in the village, which will allow its people immediate access to fresh and clean drinking water. "This water is going to bless this village," he says. He specifically thanks a woman named Lydia, a Brooklyn-based pastor who works with Minaj. "This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud," the singer wrote. "The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS."
Minaj, who last week helped some fans pay off their student loans, also reminded her followers how small some of our problems are in comparison to people struggling to obtain the bare minimum to survive. "We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don't even have clean water," she continued. "Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I'll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you'd like to be a part of it. Love."
A second Instagram shows the women receiving two Singer sewing machines to make their own clothes. "I'm so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good," Minaj wrote. "Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc." She finished, "We're just getting started. These women are us and we are them!"
