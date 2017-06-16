Story from Entertainment News

The Internet Is Having A Ball With The #NickiMinajChallenge

Madison Medeiros
Nicki Minaj, who appears to be taking a break from trying to incite a feud between Ellen and Oprah, set the internet ablaze after she posted a video of herself boarding a flight from London to Prague.
Dressed in hot pink and wearing knee-high boots, the rapper faced the camera, told her 81.3 million Instagram followers "this is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague," and then performed a runway strut so fierce it put supermodels to shame.
Watch the video below:

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Not long after her call for "attention," Minaj, who also recently donated water to a village in India, published a fan's reenactment with the caption: "Oh no baby what is you doing, too soon."
A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The above post has received over 1.5 million views in the day it's been up and has inspired over 6,000 others to take what people have called the #NickiMinajChallenge.
Here are just some of the hilarious attempts:

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Um, Zoë Kravitz, is that you?
"And I'm actually in Prague."
Just another day spent trying to find love.

A post shared by Marcos Rivera (@iammxrcos) on

A loop of this video will probably replace Vitamin C's "Graduation."
Okay, that one might be the cutest yet.

A post shared by ?Dm 4 Promo? (@lil_main101) on

This brave soul ventured into the pouring rain for the challenge. Now, that's some dedication.
During a week filled with tragedies, it's refreshing to see people come together for a little fun online.
Stay bad.
