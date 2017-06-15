So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn't be happier. Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny,beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney ❤️ your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright. #gaveituptojesus #2017 ?‍? #family

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT