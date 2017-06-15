Tamra Judge is estranged from her daughter Sidney Barney, but it looks like the two put their differences aside this month.
Judge shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday of her family at Barney's graduation. The photo features Simon Barney, Judge's ex-husband, as well as their three children: 18-year-old Sidney, 17-year-old Spencer, and Sophia. Judge's eldest child, Ryan Vieth, whose father is Judge's ex-husband Darren Vieth, also showed up for Sidney's graduation.
"So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn't be happier. Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny, beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney ❤️ your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright. #gaveituptojesus #2017 ?? #family," Judge captioned the Instagram post.
Barney also shared several photos from Sidney's graduation on his own Instagram account. "Very proud of my daughter. She received The GPA, AP classes, language, etc. Award," he wrote.
"Graduation. Congratulations to all the graduates," Barney wrote in a second post.
In the Real Housewives of Orange County season 10 reunion, Judge revealed that she hadn't seen Sidney in two years, People notes. Sidney had apparently been living with her father, Simon, while Spencer was living with Judge. (Spencer and his father reportedly don't talk, either, which makes the reunion at Sidney's graduation even more special.)
"The only time they see each other is when they pass each other in the hallways at school," Judge told Bravo's Daily Dish of Sidney and Spencer in 2016. The reality star also told Bravo that she texted Sidney weekly to say she loved her and that "the door's always open for her," despite not hearing from her daughter. So it's great to see the family back together to celebrate Sidney's accomplishments — the smiling faces in the photos Judge shared are a good sign.
