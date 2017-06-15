Gal Gadot Is All Of Us, Wears $30 Flip-Flops On The Red Carpet

The star of the movie that changed the way we view action films is also changing the way we think about red carpet fashion. On Wednesday, Gal Gadot reminded the world that it is possible to dress up without destroying your budget — or your feet.
For the premiere of Wonder Woman in Mexico, Gadot, according to a photo shared on Instagram her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, wore a custom Prada dress and an unexpected shoe choice: The 32-year-old actress was seen in a pair of Rocket Dog platform sandals that retail for just $30. Who would have thought the company so many of us loved as teenagers would be making such a strong return — and on the red carpet, no less. While you can't see which particular style she's wearing in the photo shared by Stewart, you can find similar pairs by the brand at Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters.
This isn't the first time the Wonder Woman star skipped out on wearing heels, though. For the publicity circuit, Gadot has made designer flats her go-to. Though an uncommon choice for the women of Hollywood, we love that she's saying fuck it to the typical "fashion rules" and choosing to wear whatever she wants instead. If Wonder Woman taught us anything, it's the power of the female — and that includes the clothing she chooses to wear.
