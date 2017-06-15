@gal_gadot rocking custom @prada at Mexico City #WonderWoman premiere! All glammed up by @marktownsend1 and @karayoshimotobua @anitakojewelry and our lil' secret @rocketdogfootwear !!!!

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart ???? (@elizabethstewart1) on May 27, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT