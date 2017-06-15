The Under-The-Radar Redditor With Mad Makeup Skills

We can't count the number of times we've spotted, followed, and obsessed over a makeup artist's work on Instagram. But Reddit? Now, that's something entirely new. But low and behold, we've come to really admire one particular Redditor with an impressive set of cosmetics skills. And, believe it or not, she's only been part of the community for less than a week.
Reddit user hiimkaylaa just started posting her makeup looks to the Makeup Addiction subreddit a few days ago, and she's already had multiple looks go viral on the site — receiving thousands of upvotes and tons of praise. When asked, the makeup artist told fellow commenters that she's been doing makeup for five short years — a surprise, given her works of art could rival the likes of a pro.
Word on the thread is that hiimkaylaa will be starting a YouTube channel in the near future, so we have a feeling you'll want to get acquainted with some of her best work — ahead.