Tonight we're going to party like it's 2009.
Miley Cyrus had something special up her denim sleeves for NYC subway riders yesterday: a surprise performance of her 2009 hit "Party in the U.S.A." Basically, it's the best thing to happen to the MTA since Pizza Rat.
Last night's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saw the pop star and Fallon going undercover as subway buskers at the 50th Street-Rockefeller Center station. In this case, "going undercover" meant dressing like they'd raided Kenny Rogers' closet and Fallon sporting a wig that made him look uncannily like Cyrus' country star papa, Billy Ray.
The duo set up camp and launched into a rendition of "Jolene" — Dolly Parton is Cyrus' godmother, FYI — that was so roaring, not even the most jaded New Yorker could resist crowding around and pulling out their iPhone.
The crowd roared as the song came to an end and Fallon and Cyrus pulled off their disguises and wigs — so Hannah Montana, right? Next up: "Party in the U.S.A.," everyone's favorite Jay Z-referencing, bubblegum-pop teen anthem. But first, a special announcement.
"This is my first time at the subway station," Cyrus shared as the band fired up. "This is exciting for me."
Not as exciting as it was for the crowd, though. The "Malibu" singer's audience sang along with the lyrics while still managing to get the requisite selfies and video footage. Going back to watching that one dude strum along to "The Sound of Silence" over and over on the 6 platform is going to be so anticlimactic, huh?
Watch Cyrus work hard for that MetroCard money below.
