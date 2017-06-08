Billy Ray Cyrus is the Cyrus family member most known for his "Achy Breaky Heart," but it sounds like Liam Hemsworth is the the one getting all the feels lately.
While attending the 2o17 CMT Awards, the singer and patriarch of the musical family told ET that his (almost) son-in-law is head-over-heels in love with the South. Even though Miley Cyrus's latest single is all about her time spent in Malibu with Hemsworth (the song is called... "Malibu"), the two have been spending a lot of their time in her family's home in Nashville. And Cyrus' fiancé is into it — in fact, it sounds like he is never going to leave.
"Liam's been here quite a bit," Billy Ray told ET. "They both love the outdoors. They love four wheeling and the people. Both of them, Liam especially — you know he's from Australia — he's like, ‘Man, the people here are so nice,' and it's true."
The four-wheelers, specifically, are the highlight of the engaged couple's picturesque Tennessee life, according to Billy Ray. "It's fun when I see Miley coming at me on a four wheeler and that infectious laugh of hers,” he said. “She's just really loving middle Tennessee. She actually said to me, 'God, Dad, I remember why I loved it so much here.'"
If you want proof of Hemsworth and his obsession with four wheelers, enjoy this video of the 27-year-old riding one and doing donuts in it.
Have you ever seen a Hemsworth so happy and carefree? He literally LIVES for this.
Should we all just move to Nashville, buy four-wheelers, and live the simple life? I think so.
