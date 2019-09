What Is Fast-Fashion Actually Doing About Sustainability?

The wealth of information available now means that we can start to undo the narrative which tells us we need to spend more on sustainable fashion when, in reality, we may not have the means to do so. There’s an argument around sustainability in the fashion industry which is deeply rooted in class; for those of us working on a tight budget, balancing the desire to invest in well-made pieces and the reality of perhaps needing new clothes for our jobs or our children can present an ethical dilemma. You don’t have to spend more to spend better, although the extreme lower end of the spectrum almost always involves exploitation. That we can spend maybe $5 more in order to shop more ethically, though, is rarely mentioned, nor is the fact that vintage, charity shops, and clothing swaps are also perfectly legitimate ways to shop sustainably without breaking the bank.