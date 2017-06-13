Frozen is officially coming back for the holiday season, but this time the focus is shifting from the two royal sisters, Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) and Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), onto Olaf (Josh Gad) and his trusted best friend, the reindeer Sven (Frank Welker). The featurette is called Olaf's Frozen Adventure and will air before Disney/Pixar's much-anticipated animated collaboration, Coco.
Olaf has to be one of the most deserving characters to get his own movie — he's charming, he's friendly, and he's just oozing with good intention. It's a shame that this isn't a full-length film, but the featurette should fill the Olaf-shaped hole in our heart while we wait for Frozen 2, which is slated to be released in November 2019.
Advertisement
Based on the trailer, Olaf sets out to save Christmas for Elsa and Anna by crafting a special family tradition for the sisters to share, since they do not have any of their own. To do this, he and Sven visit the homes of the townspeople and learn about all the different traditions the families share. Just from the brief glimpse at the plot, it's clear this film will promote a cheerful outlook on all the different religions and ways people celebrate the holidays. The featurette will be a total of 21-minutes and even include new songs.
The message of Olaf's Frozen Adventure mirrors that of the feature film following it, Coco. Coco follows the story of a young boy who aspires to be a musician despite his family's disapproval. To achieve his dream, he ends up traveling to the Land of the Dead, where he meets a cast of all Latinx characters, a first for any Disney/Pixar film.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement