When it comes to the casting of live-action versions of the animated movies of our childhood, fans tend to be real picky. However, the world seemed to agree on one person to play Jasmine in the upcoming Aladdin movie: Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall. The girl group member certainly looks the part of the magic carpet-riding princess, and considering that she's already a fantastic singer, fans have their fingers crossed that Thirlwall will play Jasmine in the musical adaptation. Now, the "Shout Out To My Ex" songstress is playing coy about whether that's a real possibility... but it sounds like it definitely is.
Advertisement
As Teen Vogue reports, Thirlwall was asked about the upcoming movie in a new interview at Capital's Summertime Ball — while simultaneously donning a crown that would be ever-so-appropriate for someone who was just offered the part of a famous royal to wear.
Alas, she's staying pretty hush-hush about whether she has spoken to the powers that be about a role in Aladdin — though she's definitely not denying that she is in talks for the part.
"I cannot confirm or deny that," Thirlwall said while adjusting her crown. "The group comes first anyways, regardless of whatever happens."
While fans are likely losing it over the news (which, let's be honest, is kind of non-news at this point, considering Thirlwall herself can't speak to her potential place in the movie) we already know a few casting tidbits for the flick. Will Smith is reportedly in talks to play The Genie, a role originated by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated movie. More controversially, Tom Hardy is reportedly being considered for the role of the villainous Jafar. Many fans are disappointed by the latter, as they believe it's yet another example of Hollywood whitewashing roles.
As for Thirlwall as Jasmine, however? Well, I know I would be delighted. Fingers crossed this is one rumour that comes to fruition.
Advertisement