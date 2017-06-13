Sofia Coppola's new movie The Beguiled is all about its bewitching women, a fact the Southern gothic film's clever social media marketing team is having some fun with leading up to the June 23 release. The Civil War-set movie boasts an all-star cast of leading ladies, including Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. Colin Farrell plays the lone man in the movie, a wounded Union soldier whom the women take in to nurse back to health at their all-girl boarding school. While he's in the care of the mysterious women, things in the house start to get... interesting. If you've seen the trailer for the dark, atmospheric movie, then you'll remember Farrell's solider cursing the women, calling them "vengeful bitches" — the official hashtag for The Beguiled's cheeky Twitter presence.
The playfully anachronistic ads stand out for their bright pink font and adapted girl power-isms, reminiscent of a 19th century Gossip Girl. One GIF boasts the saying "sisters before misters," the period-equivalent of "hoes before bros." The caption reads, "Behind every man is 7 stronger women.
#TheBeguiled #VengefulBitches." Another tweet calls the women a squad; a clip is fittingly captioned, "Good girls go bad."
There are also several stylized posters highlighting individual characters as if they're players in a teen soap opera. Kidman's Miss Martha is nicknamed "The HBIC," a.k.a. the Head Bitch In Charge. Her tagline: "She knows what she wants." Fanning's Alicia is deemed "The Wild Child" who is "Not afraid to try new things."
The modern femme edge of the film's Twitter feed is reminiscent of the marketing for Coppola's 2007 Kirsten Dunst vehicle Marie Antoinette. And it's making us more excited to see the movie than ever.
The Beguiled hits theaters June 23.
Behind every man is 7 stronger women. #TheBeguiled #VengefulBitches pic.twitter.com/bb8NmcEDXF— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) June 10, 2017
Head bitch in charge. #NicoleKidman #TheBeguiled #VengefulBitches pic.twitter.com/qnbzsFlnQ1— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) June 12, 2017
Want to join us? ? #NationalBestFriendsDay #TheBeguiled #VengefulBitches pic.twitter.com/EojrSaAgBx— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) June 8, 2017
She’ll bewitch you. #ElleFanning #TheBeguiled #VengefulBitches pic.twitter.com/AclUjrqDYP— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) June 9, 2017
Good Girls Go Bad ?— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) June 12, 2017
Don’t miss Sofia Coppola’s #TheBeguiled - exclusive engagements June 23rd, everywhere June 30th. pic.twitter.com/MdsqJfXpvJ
Always watch out for the quiet one. #KirstenDunst #TheBeguiled #VengefulBitches pic.twitter.com/fIBPTgdfxf— The Beguiled (@beguiledmovie) June 5, 2017
