John Legend Could Be The Next EGOT Winner & Chrissy Teigen Is So Proud

John Legend is about to live up to his last name in the most impressive way. The singer-actor is now closer than ever to unlocking one of the greatest honors in all of showbiz: an EGOT. And no one is more excited about this potential title than his wife and number one supporter, Chrissy Teigen.
On June 11, the 38-year-old attended the Tony Awards with his model-author wife by his side. Legend won a Tony Award for co-producing Jitney, which won for Best Play Revival. The play, written by August Wilson, follows a group of cab drivers in the 1970s who drive around with an unlicensed cab, also known as a "jitney," thus giving the play its title. Now that he has a T with his G and his O, let's do a quick summary of what projects earned him his first two letters. Two years ago, Legend received an Oscar for Best Original Song with Selma's "Glory." As far as Grammys go, Legend has more than a few to his name. He won his first Grammy in 2006 (he won two that year) and currently has a total of 10 Grammy awards. So he's more of a GGGGGGGGGGOT winner — get it?
So what's the likelihood of Legend beating out his friendly rival, Lin Manuel Miranda, 37, for the youngest EGOT recipient? Fairly likely. He could win an Emmy for his work with the now-cancelled Underground series on WGN. The series was nominated for 6 awards last year at the 2016 Emmys. If Miranda does win first, then he would technically be the youngest recipient of all time, beating Legend by less than a year — but the honor would still be just as grand.
