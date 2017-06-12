The Surprising Things We Learned From Lena Dunham’s Pinterest Boards

Now that her HBO series Girls is in the rear view mirror, Lena Dunham can focus on other things. No, we're not talking about her oft-lauded email newsletter, Lenny Letter.
Dunham just joined the ranks of brides-to-be, organizing enthusiasts, and DIY beauty aficionados by joining social media platform Pinterest. In a tweet posted today, the author and star announced her foray into pinning. Username: lenathepoodle. And what is this particular poodle pinning? Not what you'd expect.
I started pinning and it's taken over my life. https://t.co/lq3DgZMmgV— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 9, 2017
Like many Pinterest newcomers, Dunham dove in head-first, creating 14 boards altogether, which include one poodle-specific board and a number of other ones dedicated to nails and beauty. An unexpected addition comes in the form of a board that's all about hedgehogs.
The hedgeparty board has a few Pins of domesticated 'hogs, the internet's unofficial pet. Dunham's picks are pretty sweet, with soft focus filters and bucolic backdrops. Maybe she's got her eye on an exotic pet?
Or maybe she's just looking for ink inspo? Her next tat could be of a little hedgie — there's no telling — though Dunham's tat time board doesn't have any specifics. There's still time, however. Her tattoo board (admit it, you have one, too) is mainly stick-and-poke style fun, but she's just getting started.
Dunham's most eye-catching boards come courtesy of feminine/ist art and heroines of all genders. There, fellow Pinterest pals can get a glimpse into exactly who Dunham takes inspo from. In those boards, you'll find images from Kara Walker and a few snapshots from Anna Gaskell. And those real-life heroes? Dunham's got Debi Mazar, Aidy Bryant, and Angela Bassett. Sleater Kinney's Carrie Brownstein makes two appearances on the board, too.
So if you're looking for a little bit of inspiration yourself or just want to see what goes on in the cogs and wheels of Lena Dunham's mind, it might be time to click over to Pinterest. And if you've been neglecting your own boards (guilty), maybe Dunham's poodle passion could kickstart some online creativity.
