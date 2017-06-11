Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Required An Emergency Landing & We're Freaked Out For Her

We'll never know how close we came to losing Jennifer Lawrence this weekend. The actress was onboard a private plane from her hometown of Louisville, KY, when the aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, NY.
According to E! News, one of the plane's engines failed at 31,000 feet, and the pilot began to make an emergency landing. Before they touched the ground, the other engine failed as well. A rep for Lawrence told the site that she was unharmed in the near-accident.
Though there's no official word about where Lawrence was going, the New York Daily News found records showing that a Beechcraft Beechjet left Louisville heading for Teterboro Airport in New Jersey landed at 1 p.m. ET at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Given that Lawrence's most recent film, Passengers, featured her and Chris Pratt struggling to save their spaceship in the middle of a journey to a new planet, we would like to imagine that she was personally involved in helping to land this plane safely, too. It's what Katniss Everdeen would have done, for sure.
Lawrence was most recently filming the spy flick Red Sparrow in Vienna, Austria, where she famously blew off some steam at a strip club.
"Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet," she wrote on her official Facebook page after video leaked. "It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."
Here's hoping Saturday's accident wasn't so scary that she can't one day make an amusing anecdote out of it, too.
