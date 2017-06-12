This past week, Apple changed course and used its annual developer conference to unveil some sleek new devices, in addition to its expected software updates. While the smart HomePod speaker stole much of the attention (and introduced instant Amazon Echo comparisons), Apple also unveiled new iPad Pros.
As someone who has always been somewhat skeptical of tablets — if I have a laptop and smartphone, do I really need to shell out $649 for another screen? — I was curious to see if the Pro was useful enough to change my mind.
Ahead, take a look at how it performed under pressure to determine if it's a worthwhile investment for you.