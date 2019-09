The Former Mexican President Has More Harsh Words For Trump

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has not shied away from telling President Trump what's really on his mind. Ever since Trump proposed the U.S. build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and suggested our southern neighbor pay for it, Fox has bashed the plan and called on Americans to condemn Trump's racist descriptions of Mexicans (you know, like calling them rapists and criminals ). Now, the former Mexican leader has a clear message for the U.S. president: "Mexico will not pay for the fucken [sic] wall."