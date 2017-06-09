When it comes to TV couples, few are quite as cute as This Is Us' Jack and Rebecca. It turns out that co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are just as adorable in real life — especially when it comes to their special This Is Us tradition.
Ventimiglia, whose character Jack's untimely death has been the biggest question mark on the NBC series, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he and his onscreen wife have a special tradition that they share whenever creator Dan Fogelman announces that they have finished putting together a full episode.
"So, Mandy and I have this tradition now where we sit and watch the episodes together, which is kinda funny," Ventimiglia told ET. "There [are] so many moments [where] we were literally just looking at each other and we're both crying — or she's crying and I'm, like, supportive or vice versa."
And now I'm crying.
When it comes to the cast of This Is Us, it's not just Ventimiglia and Moore who are tight. According to the former Gilmore Girls star, the This Is Us squad stays in touch via technology — especially since, thanks to the flashback-heavy nature of the show, they are rarely all on set at the same time. Ventimiglia told ET back in May:
"[We send] a lot of gifs and memes and fun things," said the actor of the group chat between the cast members. "We're just a bunch of goofballs. We're there to support one another but also lift one another."
Sounds a lot like the Pearson clan, no? While the show's sophomore season won't debut until the fall, creator Fogelman admitted that we'll get a big answer about Jack's death right out of the gate.
"The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle," said Fogelman at a recent For Your Consideration panel in Hollywood. The rest of it, he teased, would be revealed throughout the course of the season.
While we have no idea how Jack actually died, we now know that Moore and Ventimiglia will be sobbing over the episode while sitting side by side.
