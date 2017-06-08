Miley Cyrus Drops New Track To Celebrate Pride Month

Miley Cyrus has a lovely treat for the world just in time for Pride Month. The singer surprised fans when she dropped her new single, "Inspired," in honor of the LGBTQ community's celebration this month. She wrote on Instagram: "In celebration of #Pride and the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play & Amazon Music!!!!"
Cyrus will be contributing earnings from the track to her social justice foundation. "I will be donating my portion of any proceeds to @happyhippiefdn so we can continue our fight against injustice and bring food, shelter and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!" she wrote. Cyrus also tagged love Liam Hemsworth, crediting him for the photo of her, wearing a rainbow sweater in a meadow.
Advertisement
The lyrics to the song, which is sonically in the same vein as "Malibu," cover a range of topics promoting love for yourself and the world. Cyrus talks about affecting change ("We are meant for more / Pull the handle on the door that opens up to change"), saving the environment ("I'm writing down my dreams, all I'd like to see / Starting with the bees or else they're gonna die / There won't be no trees or air for us to breathe"), and stepping into your full potential ("'Cause you've always felt so small, but know you aren't at all").
Check out Cyrus' posts and listen to the track below.
SURPRISE! ?❤️??? In celebration of #Pride & the desperate cry for more love in this world #Inspired is OUT NOW everywhere!!!! pic.twitter.com/GurunyF4QU— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 9, 2017
Advertisement