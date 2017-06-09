People choose to book their accommodation with Airbnb for a number of reasons: The locations are diverse, the price points are flexible, and you simply can't beat the allure of staying in a glass house or ancient castle. The start-up prides itself for being a provider of experiential travel — which is more likely to happen if you're staying at someone's home versus a business hotel.
The hospitality giant recently took things to the next level by launching Trips, a booking platform offering tailored experiences with insider hosts. Led by creative individuals who are in-the-know about their respective destinations, these trips allow travelers to interact with the thriving local community via classes, shared meals, walking tours, or even overnight excursions. The brand has also released a Trip Matcher quiz to match your travel personality with an ideal city for you and an itinerary of experiences and accommodation listings.
To help you create more intimate memories on your next vacation, we've curated the most culturally immersive packages the site has to offer. Click through for seven experiences that will inspire you to see the world differently.
Note: Unless specified, these experiences do not include accommodations.