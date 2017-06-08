Brie Larson's Throwback Pic Is Giving Us All The Feels

Brie Larson may be sashaying down the red carpet in designer duds these days (Oscar de la Renta, Chanel, and Christian Dior are just a few of the labels that her stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, has pulled from), but just like most people, she's had a few regrettable style moves.
Today, Larson gave her followers a few laughs by throwing it back — way back — to her turn on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet in 2004.
Coming off of her roles in 13 Going on 30 and Sleepover, Larson was undoubtedly excited to attend the event. So excited, we think, that she assembled what could be described as Berkshires country club business casual hunting trip.
While the '00s were not a high point for fashion — teen fashion, especially — Larson seems to have cobbled together a one-of-a-kind look that blends some disparate trends. For context, the 2004 event was hosted by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. That's the kind of fashion we're talking about.
"Can we blame these poses on 'the times' or must I own up to my transgressions?" Larson wrote. She may be concerned about the cheesy pose, but the real focus of the throwback pic is clearly her outfit.
Can we blame these poses on "the times" or must I own up to my transgressions? #tbt pic.twitter.com/p9YE7ZFO0R— Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 8, 2017
First off, it's tough to ignore the fact that her skirt is embellished with various waterfowl. Mallards and wood ducks seem to be floating across taupe polka dots, making for a head-scratching combo of board meeting and hunting lodge. Maybe she's vying for an internship at Bass Pro Shops' corporate HQ?
Larson paired the duck skirt with a sweater that has a built-in shirt collar. No fussing with layers here. The sunglasses in hand and the scarf in her hair really play up the fact that the Teen Choice Awards trophies are surfboards, so while she may be ready for work, she's ready for a trip to the beach, too. Just because her outfit is designed for a 9-to-5 lifestyle doesn't mean she can't be ready for some after-hours fun.
The whole get-up (complete with a woven shoulder bag and sensible heels) is miles away from the high-fashion looks that she wears today, but it's nice to see Larson looking back fondly on her fashion faux pas. It's easier when you've got some stellar red carpet looks to make everyone forget about those aughties trends, too.
