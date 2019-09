Your Phone Is Going To Get Gross This Summer, So Here’s How To Clean It

Whoosh! was the clear winner. It cleaned my screen without leaving any film, and my fingers weren't left smelling like I spent the morning removing nail polish. If I had to pick a second favorite it would be iCloth, with Endust and Awesome Wipes tying for third.If you're using Whoosh! make sure to abide by Apple's rules of the road: Only spray the cleaner on the soft cloth (not directly onto your iPhone) and, if you don't have the cloth on you, wait until you do instead of opting for an alternative like paper towel. The rougher material could hurt your screen.Plus, the less you can use a screen cleaner on your device the better: iPhones have an oil repellant coating that becomes weaker when you put any sort of spray or wipe on it. The better care you take of your phone now, the more likely it will last until it's time to upgrade