This Skin Treatment Is As Fancy As Caviar — But Way Cheaper

Caviar, like 14k gold, is one of those fancy AF ingredients that pops up occasionally in skin care and makes us wonder if we've been missing out on some miracle fix to looking youthful and fresh for the rest of eternity. But then we check the price tag and decide some things just aren't worth three figures.
Few get to experience the marvels of caviar skin care. (Melania Trump, who reportedly used to slather hundreds of dollars in caviar lotion on her son, is one of them.) But that's where Pixi Beauty has you covered. The beloved drugstore beauty brand just launched their take on the ingredient: a Rose Caviar Essence. Alas, at only $24, this stuff isn't the real deal, but the texture is about as close as you can get. Inside the little eggs, if you will, are flower oils that have been encapsulated. Rose oil, anise extract, and mulberry extract are the heroes of the formula, which restores hydration and delivers major brightness.
"Rose petals, rose buds, and rose-hip seed oil date back about 5,000 years," dermatologist Harold Lancer, MD, told us previously. "People were first attracted to them, probably, because of the smell. But, rose is actually an antioxidant, an anti-inflammatory, an antiseptic, and it has anti-aging properties." Hey, if we can't have caviar, this isn't a bad runner-up.
The best part? The scent is a gorgeous subtle floral that's as luxurious as anything. Because no one wants their face to smell like salty fish.
The Pixi Rose Caviar Essence is currently available exclusively online at Pixi or at the Venice, CA Pixi Store, but it'll be hitting Target shelves later this summer.
