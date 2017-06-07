Jaime Pressly Is The Next Celebrity Expecting Twins

The hottest summer accessory? Twins. Actress Jaime Pressly is the third celeb to announce that she's pregnant with not one but two babies, and she couldn't be more excited. According to People, the 39-year-old star of Mom is expecting twin boys this fall with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. This is the second pregnancy for the actress, who also has a 10-year-old son, Dezi James, with ex Eric Cubiche.
"Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked," she told People. "This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’"
According to the CBS star, she had been trying to get pregnant for some time, but because of her age, assumed she'd never have time to have three children.
"I’ve always wanted three kids and the older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,’" she said. "I was getting a little sad, but it was like, ‘We’ll give you two in one. You don’t have to do another pregnancy.’"
Dezi James is also excited, since he's been asking for a sibling since kindergarten — now, he gets two.
"He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever," Pressly added. "He’s constantly kissing my belly."
Although the mom has been through pregnancy before, she believes this pregnancy is going to be "completely different."
"They’ve been doing like, riverdance on my uterus!" she joked. "I’m excited to do this 10 years later when I’m older and wiser and more calm. It’s going to be a totally different experience, but a great one. I’m so excited for it!"
Pressly's news is in good company. On Tuesday, Amal Clooney gave birth to little Ella and Alexander, and Beyoncé's twins could be here any minute. Did someone say group playdate?
