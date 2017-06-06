Michelle Obama Issued A Call To Action At Today's Apple Event

“Think about your higher purpose. We are at a time in this country where we need problem-solvers who are committed.” - @MichelleObama #WWDC— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) June 6, 2017
“Sometimes the most powerful things you can do are at a small and local level.” - @MichelleObama #WWDC— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) June 6, 2017
"When people ask me what my husband is doing about something, I ask them what *their* husband is doing about that." Michelle Obama. #WWDC pic.twitter.com/ETAIQz2YFh— jackwilliambell (@jackwilliambell) June 6, 2017
“If being the President and First Lady changed everything, everything would have been changed by now.” - @MichelleObama #WWDC— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) June 6, 2017
You don't have to be famous to be a role model - Michelle Obama at #wwdc— Leonard Li (@lenli) June 6, 2017
“If someone is up here saying they got here on their own, they’re lying.” PREACH, @MichelleObama. #WWDC— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) June 6, 2017
«Do not let fear consume you. Determine higher purposes.» @MichelleObama at #WWDC17. #WWDC @Apple pic.twitter.com/c7veRHMmh2— Sanaa Squalli (@sanaasqualli) June 6, 2017
“Good change - sometimes you take a couple of steps back. But you keep marching.” - @MichelleObama #WWDC— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) June 6, 2017
.@MichelleObama on diversity at WWDC: fellas, are you ready for different voices at the table? you gotta want to, make room at the table— charlie at WWDC (@charliejacobson) June 6, 2017
“If you wanna know what I was thinking every state dinner it was, “do not fall. Girl, do not fall”.” – @MichelleObama #wwdc— anat @ wwdc (@anat_gilboa) June 6, 2017
“People take pictures of the bracelet, the shoes I wear, they never commented that for 8 years he wore that same tux.” -@MichelleObama #wwdc— Ellen Shapiro (@designatednerd) June 6, 2017