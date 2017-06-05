Michelle Obama Is Making A Surprise Cameo At Apple's Big Conference — Here's Why

Some exciting news: In a surprise announcement today, former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making an appearance at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Tuesday for a fireside chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Cook dropped the news at the end of his keynote address Monday afternoon, only revealing that Obama will talk about "empowering people from all walks of life" on Tuesday morning.
Unfortunately, there's a catch: there's no way to stream the conversation, and as far as we know, no press is being allowed into the event.
The most reliable way to tune in to the rest of the five-day conference is through Apple's livestream on its website. However, you need to open it in Safari in order for it to work (so make sure you have the internet browser downloaded and up to date before the event).
If you aren't able (or don't want) to follow along in real-time, there will be plenty of blogs updating live from the conference. Along with Refinery29, CNET is a good site to follow, as well as The Verge or Wired. Basically, every tech site is all over the Apple WWDC conference.
Mrs. Obama has been busy since leaving the White House in January, speaking at a college signing day event in New York City, the annual Partnership for a Healthier America Summit in Washington D.C., and now the Apple event in Silicon Valley. Where will she show up next? Only Cook (and a swarm of lucky attendees) will be able to tell you this time tomorrow.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that Michelle Obama's fireside chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook would be available for streaming. We regret this mistake.
