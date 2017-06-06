Story from Pop Culture

Kate Beckinsale Stood Up To A Mommy Shamer On Instagram

Meghan De Maria
Kate Beckinsale has no time for sexist parenting "tips."
The actress shared a video of herself dancing with what looks like a group of kids on Tuesday. Everyone in the video looks like they're having a great time — they're grinning from ear to ear. "Lend a natural redhead your necklace and it all starts popping off," Beckinsale captioned the clip.
Unfortunately, trolls were quick to comment on the video. Even on a post that's totally harmless, there's always someone who will find fault with what a celebrity is doing. An Instagram user named "ezsmusic" decided to leave a bait-y comment on the post — and Beckinsale had the perfect clapback to the mommy shaming.
Advertisement

Lend a natural redhead your necklace and it all starts popping off ?❤️?

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

"Go home and take care of your kids. Hehe!," ezsmusic wrote. The user probably wasn't expecting a detailed response from the actress — but she gave one.
"What's amazing is it is no longer the 18th century so now that my one child is grown I don't have to stay home (while she's out with her own friends ) playing the pianoforte, getting consumption or trying to secure her a marriage . But thank you for the quaint blast from the past . Oh and I can vote now too! YAY," Beckinsale wrote, tagging @ezsmusic in her comment. You can see the exchange in the screenshot below.
Screenshot via Instagram/Kate Beckinsale.
The takeaway here? Think twice before posting a trolly comment you assume a celebrity won't read on Instagram. No one wants to be the person a star calls out in a comment.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read These Stories Next:
Are The Kardashians Doing Women A Disservice By Hiding Their Nannies On KUWTK?
This Mom Was Bullied For The Color Of Her Baby Bump 
An Unflinching Look At The First Two Years Of Motherhood (NSFW)
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series