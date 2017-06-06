Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about the June 5 episode of The Bachelorette. Read at your own risk.
They can't all be winners, folks. Last night's episode of The Bachelorette saw Rachel Lindsay say goodbye to four of the men vying for the chance to
propose on national TV not get sent home before Lee.
While being rejected by someone who once contemplated marriage to Nick Viall must sting, the fellas all took it in their stride. (Well, except for DeMario, who made one last-ditch effort to crash the rose ceremony, only to be banished from the mansion for good.) Lucas and Blake E.'s squabbling sent them both home, where they could scream "WhaBoom" and enjoy some nocturnal bananas, respectively, in peace. Poor Fred, meanwhile, couldn't bounce back from a bad kiss, and was given the dreaded mid-date heave-ho.
But you haven't seen the last of these guys. Lucas, who we fear will get his own Men Tell All segment, popped up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America. He also posted this message to the woman who got away (lucky her):
"[I] had a great journey with the wonderful @therachlindsay and I know she will find the right one!" he posted on Instagram. "I wish her happiness and all my love."
Even Ashton Kutcher can appreciate that. Read on to see reactions from last night's other eliminated lovebirds.
Read These Stories Next: