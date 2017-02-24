Chris Harrison set Bachelor nation ablaze when he revealed that Rachel Lindsay will star in the next season of The Bachelorette — before she was sent home on The Bachelor.
Knowing that Nick and Rachel won't end up together made watching this week's episode of The Bachelor pretty awkward for fans. Rachel's family opened a dialogue with Nick about race, a rare moment of (actual) reality for the show. And the two of them seem to have real chemistry — though we know she won't get the final rose.
Lindsay appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and she said she was just as shocked as we were to learn she wouldn't be Nick's final choice.
Advertisement
"I really thought that Nick and I had a really strong connection," she told DeGeneres. "And I was pretty heartbroken when it happened, but I've moved on since then." (For reference, Lindsay explained that it's been three months since she was sent home.)
Lindsay also told DeGeneres that she loves the current season's alleged villain, Corinne Olympios. "I love Corinne. Can I just put that out there?" she said, after DeGeneres tried to goad her into revealing who Nick chose. "Unfortunately, you only get to see some sides of Corinne. I got to see all sides living in the house with her," Lindsay told DeGeneres, following her suggestion that Corinne appeared "crazy" in the season's earlier episodes.
DeGeneres also asked Lindsay what she's looking for when she stars as the next Bachelorette. "I really don't have a physical type, except for a great smile," the attorney said. "I'm a sucker for a great smile. Who isn't, right? I'm looking for a guy who can make me laugh. I'm looking for a guy who knows exactly what he wants, who's ambitious, ready to start a family, ready to get married. Because I'm at that phase in my life, so I'm really just looking for a guy who's secure, confident, knows exactly what it is that he wants."
Plus, if you needed any more proof Lindsay and DeGeneres are both great, look no further than the challenge they made during the episode. DeGeneres presented Lindsay with two items — a wine glass with her face on it and a pair of incredibly sparkly heels, also featuring her likeness — and said that if Lindsay can sneak on of them into her first Bachelorette episode, she'll donate $10,000 to the charity of Lindsay's choice. (And yes, if both of them make it into the episode, DeGeneres said she'd donate $20,000 to charity.) Now that's a win-win. Check out the interview below.
Advertisement