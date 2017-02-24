Plus, if you needed any more proof Lindsay and DeGeneres are both great, look no further than the challenge they made during the episode. DeGeneres presented Lindsay with two items — a wine glass with her face on it and a pair of incredibly sparkly heels, also featuring her likeness — and said that if Lindsay can sneak on of them into her first Bachelorette episode, she'll donate $10,000 to the charity of Lindsay's choice. (And yes, if both of them make it into the episode, DeGeneres said she'd donate $20,000 to charity.) Now that's a win-win. Check out the interview below.