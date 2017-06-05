Frank Ocean showing off his new millennial pink hair while eating ice cream with Kendall Jenner in New York City might read like a game of celebrity cool-kid mad libs, but it’s a real life thing that happened this weekend. (Yes, there is photographic evidence.) The elusive rapper doesn’t venture into the spotlight all that often, but when he does, he clearly makes it count.
This isn’t the first time Ocean has experimented with unconventional color: He sported a vibrant lime green shade on the cover of his long-delayed sophomore album, Blonde, last August. It’s also not the first time he’s been photographed out and about with the reality star-turned-model, which is why it’s probably no coincidence that his new hair matches the wall Jenner painted in her home to keep her calm and, she claims, suppress her appetite.
Advertisement
According to a study published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Psychiatry in 1988, that specific shade of pink, called Baker-Miller pink, is scientifically proven to lower blood pressure and calm aggression and anxiety, just by looking at it. So if this famous friendship is especially hard to wrap your head around, maybe that’s just it: Hanging out with Frank and his Baker-Miller pink hair keeps Kendall on her very best behavior. Stranger things have happened — like painting a wall a certain color in hopes it'll make you less hungry.
Advertisement