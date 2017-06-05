Katy Perry & Niall Horan Are The BFF Duo We Need Right Now

Remember that time Niall Horan tweeted his love and affection for fellow “firework” Katy Perry? Now, after years of making cute appearances together and sharing stages around the world, the two pop stars have a grown into full-blown besties. Horan is so over his old crush...or at least we thought as much.
Sometime during Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert held on Sunday, Perry and Horan had an adorable exchange backstage.
“Hi guys I’m here with my son, Niall,” Perry said enthusiastically in her Instagram story.
Horan, glancing at Perry with a confused puppy dog expression, replied “Whaaat...son?”
Advertisement
“Yeah, I’m like your mom,” said a cheery Perry. A defeated-looking Horan walked out of the frame.
“Wait, hold on, I wanted you to come in here and encourage everyone. Come back here right now,” Perry said taking on the tone of a mother in control. Horan returned immediately, with a wide grin. He gave her a big smooch on the cheek.
Day 537 of Hiatus: Katy Perry calls Niall Horan his "son" ? #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/P5MurA9kew— 1D Updates (@1DCheckups) June 4, 2017
From the looks of it, Horan still has some adorable feels for Perry. After all, the only thing worse than your crush referring to you as their “friend” is having them refer to you as their child... on camera...with countless fans watching.
It’s not difficult to see why the two are so close. Perry pretty much changed Horan’s life in 2010. The “Roar” singer was a guest judge on the X Factor, alongside Simon Cowell, when Horan explained to the judges that he wanted to be as famous as Justin Bieber.
“I’ve been compared to him [Justin Bieber] a few times and it’s not a bad comparison...I want to sell out arenas and make an album and work with some of the best artists in the world,” he said. Although Cowell was a bit on the fence, Perry gave the final say. “Don’t let us down!” she said as he went to the next round. The rest is history.
I Love Katy Perry & Niall Horan's friendship!! It's so cute! They're my babes!! I Love them so much!! :) xoxoxoxo— ♡ Krissy Horan !! ♡ (@KrissyDHoran) June 4, 2017
Advertisement