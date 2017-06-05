There are small changes everyone can make to be more environmentally friendly. Look up what you can and can't recycle in your area, and make sure your parents are recycling, too. Try to cut back on ordering take-out and going out for lunch at work. Plan ahead to make sure you eat the food in your fridge before it goes bad. Find a local farmer's market or garden that will compost your food scraps. Turn your AC off when you leave the house. Walk and take public transportation instead of driving or calling an Uber.