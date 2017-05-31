These Reactions To Trump's Climate Decision Help Put It In Perspective

Facing 2 choices on Paris Climate deal, it speaks volumes that Trump chose a short-sighted political payoff over long-term responsibility.— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 1, 2017
We're already feeling impacts of climate change. Exiting #ParisAgreement imperils US security and our ability to own the clean energy future— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 1, 2017
With or without the support of Trump and the fossil fuel industry we must transition rapidly away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 1, 2017
JUST IN: Statement from President Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Accord: pic.twitter.com/hVDrsPFrTH— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017
Climate change requires a global approach. I'm disappointed in the President's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement #mepolitics— Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 1, 2017
Retweet to agree → The #ParisAgreement was simply a raw deal for America. pic.twitter.com/WZckV4cgSd— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 1, 2017
Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S.— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017
Withdrawing from the climate agreement while also withdrawing support for contraception around the world is a real doozy.— Annie Lowrey (@AnnieLowrey) June 1, 2017
Reminder: there were no questions on climate change at any of the three presidential debates.— David Mack (@davidmackau) June 1, 2017
silverlining: there is now a chance that the 2020 US Presidential election campaign will be the first with climate change as the key topic.— Wolfgang Blau (@wblau) June 1, 2017