These Reactions To Trump's Climate Decision Help Put It In Perspective

Lauren Holter
President Trump officially announced on Thursday that he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, an international deal aimed at reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Trump said in his announcement that his decision will fulfill his "solemn duty to protect America and its citizens."
The climate agreement, championed by President Obama, isn't legally binding, but brought almost every nation in the world together to pledge individual goals to reduce their emissions. Obama said the U.S. would reduce its 2005 emission levels by 26% to 28% by 2025, and Trump's announcement means the country will no longer be striving to hit that mark.
Trump has time and again denied the fact of climate change: from saying it was "created by and for the Chinese" to calling it "bullshit." The president did specify that he might seek a new climate deal or renegotiate the terms of the Paris agreement.
Still, the decision was a huge blow to Obama's climate legacy, climate activists, and pretty much any American who believes climate change is real (it is) and cares about combating man-made factors. It's also a huge blow to women, as they're more likely to die in natural disasters worsened by warming temperatures and usually have less resources to adapt to environmental changes.
Democratic politicians responded to President Trump's decision on Twitter, calling it short-sighted and dangerous.
Obama, who helped negotiate the climate deal, released a statement saying, "The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created."
While more moderate Republicans also opposed the decision, GOP leaders praised it.
Others on Twitter pointed out that climate change has the greatest impact on minorities, the poor, and women, so refusing to address the environment puts those communities at greater risk.
It's also worth noting that climate change wasn't a major issue in the 2016 election, and Trump wasn't asked about it during a presidential debate.
People immediately began looking to the future, theorizing about what this decision will mean for 2020.
That is three whole years away, but at least someone found a silver lining.
