This Bill Aimed At Pornographers Could Send Sexting Teens To Jail For 15 Years

The biggest problem with this bill is best stated by Molly Gill, Director of Federal Legislative Affairs at Families Against Mandatory Minimums who said that it was "incredibly broad in its definition of child pornography production." She spoke with Broadly about the vagueness of the bill and the other group that would be punished as a result. "Those minimum sentences can be applied to what's commonly called Romeo and Juliet cases, where you have young people who are romantically involved, producing photos of themselves doing naughty things and emailing them to themselves or others," Gill explained as she expressed her concern about the adverse effects this bill would have on young people. "You could have a 19-year-old high school senior and his 16-year-old girlfriend who's a sophomore, they film themselves, and they've just produced child pornography. If they email it to themselves or others, they've just distributed it, and now they'd get 15 years under this statute."