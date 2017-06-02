President Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate deal signed by almost every nation. When explaining his decision from the Rose Garden, the commander-in-chief said, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris." Now, to really drive that point home, Trump supporters plan on holding a "Pittsburgh, Not Paris" rally across from the White House on Saturday, Politico first reported.
According to the rally's Eventbrite page, it starts at 10 a.m. in Lafayette Square and is hosted by the Fairfax County Republican Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia. The event title reads, "Support President Trump and His Withdrawal from the Paris Accord."
Advertisement
Democrats and more moderate Republicans harshly criticized the president's decision to remove the U.S. from the major international climate deal — joining Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries not pledging to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.
It turns out the mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, doesn't agree with Trump's position on the Paris Agreement or his classification of Pittsburgh.
In an interview with CNN, Mayor Peduto said to Trump: "What you did was not only bad for the economy of this country, but also weakened America in this world."
He also pointed out that Pittsburgh didn't even vote for Trump for president, an especially pointed jab at a man who loves talking about his victory. "The city of Pittsburgh voted for Hillary Clinton with nearly 80% of the vote," Peduto said.
Trump: I was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 1, 2017
Pittsburgh Mayor: We voted for Hillary Clinton with nearly 80% of the vote pic.twitter.com/X6TRCebnj6
Mayor Peduto also tweeted that it's now up to American cities to lead the nation's climate change efforts. He later tweeted: "Donald Trump claims to champion Pittsburgh over Paris. He knows nothing of Pittsburgh."
Donald Trump claims to champion Pittsburgh over Paris. He knows nothing of Pittsburgh https://t.co/AMHhHfGYaS via @slate— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 2, 2017
On Friday, the Pittsburgh mayor signed an executive order committing the city to climate change initiatives, including renewable electricity and zero waste programs.
"For decades Pittsburgh has been rebuilding its economy based on hopes for our people and our future, not on outdated fantasies about our past," Mayor Peduto said in a statement. "The City and its many partners will continue to do the same, despite the President's imprudent announcements yesterday."
The "Pittsburgh, Not Paris" rally will take place in the same spot climate change activists gathered on Thursday in protest of the U.S. withdrawing from the deal.
Advertisement